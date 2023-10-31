LG inaugurates 32 development projects of ULBs

Excelsior Correspondent

BUDGAM, Oct 30: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated 32 development projects of Urban Local Bodies worth more than Rs 21.84 crore in Kashmir Division, today.

In his address, the Lt Governor congratulated the people and the representatives of Urban Local Bodies on the occasion.

He said the projects including Community Halls, Shopping Complexes, Development of Bus Terminals, Macademisation of Roads and Drainage inaugurated today will have a transformational impact on small towns.

“We are strengthening physical and social infrastructure for growing urbanisation. City means hope, progress and common welfare and to achieve these goals, concerted efforts are being made for recreational facilities, modern planning and city management and participatory administration,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the realization of future development goals depends on the effective implementation of plans and policies to make cities and towns more vibrant and sustainable.

Smart city and town is not just a slogan but a way of life. The well-planned infrastructure projects are being developed as a confluence of ease of living and economic progress for sustainable growth so that future generations can fully benefit from it, the Lt Governor said.

Lt Governor reiterated the commitment of UT Administration to bridge the decades-long developmental gap and create improved and smart facilities for the citizens while encouraging healthy competition amongst the Urban Local Bodies.

“In the coming future, Tier-II, Tier-III cities and small towns will also become important centers of economic development. We need to change the regressive mindset and facilitate the private investors to tap the potential of diverse sectors,” he added.

Akshay Labroo, Deputy Commissioner Budgam; Sujit Kumar, DIG CKR Srinagar; senior officers, HoDs and representatives of Urban Local Bodies were also present.