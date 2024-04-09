Muthoot Finance Receives Prestigious Title Of Exceptional NCD Issuer of The Year at Times Business Awards 2024

New Delhi, April 9: Muthoot Finance is proud to announce its recognition as the Exceptional NCD Issuer of the Year at the prestigious Times Business Awards 2024.

The ceremony took place on April 3rd, 2024, in New Delhi, and was organized by The Times Group. The Times Business Awards aim to honor and celebrate the achievements of corporates, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals across various sectors. This esteemed accolade recognizes leaders who have demonstrated remarkable progress in their respective fields, spanning industries such as BFSI, Information Technology, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, Retail, FMCG, Education, Real Estate, Fashion, Entertainment, Hospitality, Service, E-Commerce, Influencers, Automobile, and more.

The award was presented by the distinguished actor and entrepreneur, Shri. Suniel Shetty, amidst the presence of esteemed business and media personalities. Mr. Shoji Paul, Senior AGM – Resource Department, and Mr. Vaibhav Mishra, Assistant General Manager Marketing, accepted the award on behalf of the company.

Commenting on this remarkable achievement Shri. Alexander George Muthoot, Joint Managing Director of The Muthoot Group said, “We are truly honored to receive the esteemed recognition of being named the exceptional NCD issuer of the year at the prestigious Times Business Awards 2024. This recognition not only reflects our commitment to excellence but also underscores the trust and confidence that our investors, customers & stakeholders have placed in us. We remain steadfast in our dedication to upholding the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and customer-centricity in all our endeavors. This prestigious award serves as a testament to our unwavering focus on delivering value and stability to our esteemed investors, even in the face of challenging market conditions. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Times Business Awards for this esteemed recognition, and we reaffirm our commitment to continued excellence in the financial services sector.”

About Muthoot Finance

Muthoot Finance is the flagship company of The Muthoot Group which has 20 diversified business divisions. With more than 6200 branches, the Group serves over 2.5 Lac customers every day. Muthoot Finance is India’s largest gold loan NBFC and India’s No.1 Most Trusted Financial Services Brand from the last eight years, according to the Brand Trusted Report (2016-2024). Muthoot Finance also been recognized as Best Place to Work for the last three years in succession.

It is a reputed ‘Systemically Important Non-deposit taking NBFC’. As part of the core business, Muthoot Finance provides loans secured against household gold jewellery at highly affordable rates and amazing product features. Globally, the Group has presence across, USA, UK, UAE, Costa Rica, Nepal and Sri Lanka. For more details please visit: www.muthootfinance.com (Agencies)