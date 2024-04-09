Dhananjay Singh Takes Over As MD Merck Life Science In India

New Delhi, Apr 9: Merck India on Tuesday said Dhananjay Singh has taken over as the Managing Director of Merck Life Science in India, in addition to his current position as Head of Science & Lab Solutions Commercial, India.

He took over effective April 1, 2024 from Sreenath NS, who is retiring after 36 years of service with Merck in India, the company said in a statement.

In his role as the Managing Director, Singh will be responsible for driving the Life Science strategy in India, ensuring governance and compliance alongside other leaders from Merck’s businesses in India, it added.

“As an expert with 26 years with Merck, Dhananjay has been instrumental in shaping the Science and Lab Solutions Commercial business in India and is exemplary in his commitment to advancing scientific progress in partnership with our customers,” Merck India Country Speaker Pratima Reddy said.

Singh’s expertise in market dynamics and multi-stakeholder relationship management will further strengthen Merck Life Science’s position in the Indian market, Reddy added.

Singh joined Sigma-Aldrich in 1997 and took on several leadership roles in Commercial Organisation over the years before his appointment as Head of Science & Lab Solutions Commercial for India, a position he held since 2022, the statement said. (Agencies)