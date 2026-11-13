Murder accused arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 12: Police today solved the murder case of a 75-year-old woman in south Kashmir's Pulwama district with the arrest of the alleged main accused, while investigation for the possible involvement of another person in the crime was underway.

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A police spokesperson said the deceased was identified as Jana Begum, wife of Ghulam Ahmad Bhat, resident of Parigam Jagir. According to the Spokesperson Police Station Pulwama received information about the murder on October 19, following which an FIR was registered under Section 103(1) of BNS and investigation was launched.

He said taking serious note of the case, the SSP Pulwama constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by DySP Headquarters Pulwama. After hectic efforts the SIT arrested the main accused, identified as Imran Ahmad Mir, son of Bashir Ahmad Mir, resident of Parigam Jagir.

During questioning, the accused allegedly disclosed the involvement of another individual in the crime. Police was investigating the role of other suspects and the possibility of a wider criminal conspiracy.