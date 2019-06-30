Muneer, Baseer get one year extension

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 30: Government of India today extended the services of IPS officer Muneer Ahmad Khan and IAS officer Baseer Ahmad Khan for one year.

Muneer Ahmed Khan is presently Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Security and Home Guards and Civil Defence while as Baseer Ahmed Khan is Divisional Commissioner Kashmir.

“Approval of the competent authority is conveyed for extension of service of Muneer Ahmed Khan, J&K Cadre IPS officer of 1994 batch for a period of one year beyond his superannuation—June 30, 2019 as a special case and without it being quoted as a precedent case in future”, read the order issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Similarly, an order issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions read: “the approval of the Central Government is accorded to the extension in service of Baseer Ahmad Khan, J&K Cadre IAS officer of 2000 batch for a period of one year beyond the date of his superannuation as a special case and in public interest”.

The extension has been granted in relaxation of Rule 16(1) of the All India Services Rules, 1958.

Muneer Ahmad Khan and Baseer Ahmad Khan are the real brothers.