Mumbai most preferred city for co-living in India; ranks 5th among APAC’s 20 cities

NEW DELHI: Mumbai ranks 5th among 20 cities in Asia Pacific that can emerge as co-living destination, property consultant Knight Frank said on Monday.

New Delhi at 11th rank and Bengaluru at 19th are the two other Indian cities in the list, according to Knight Frank’s report ‘Insights on Co-living –An Asia-Pacific Perspective’.

“Mumbai is ranked 5th in its co-living index that tracks markets’ possibility of success as co-living destination,” the consultant said in a statement.

Beijing, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong are the top four cities in the list.

The report covers 20 major Asia-Pacific cities classified into six key attributes that are likely to contribute in fostering the growth of co-living. The six attributes are tech & financial hub, venture capital deals & growth, housing affordability, university population, general population & human development index, and quality of life.

“With a weighted average score of 65.94 across six basic parameters, Mumbai (5th) has emerged as the top potential market for co-living in India due to higher prices, rapid and continuous gentrification as well as its unchallenged position as India’s top economic centre, offering vast opportunities for growth of the co-living sector,” the consultant said. (AGENCIES)