SHARJAH: Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs in an IPL match here on Sunday.

Opener Quinton de Kock top-scored for Mumbai with 67 off 39 balls, helping them to 208 for five.

Pacers Sandeep Sharma and Siddarth Kaul took two wickets each for Sunrisers but were expensive, especially the latter who leaked 64 runs in his first game of the season.

Rashid Khan was the pick of the SRH bowlers conceding 22 runs in four overs, including a wicket.

In response, Sunrisers were restricted to 174 for seven.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians 208/5 in 20 overs (De Kock 67, Pollard 25 not out, Krunal 20 not out; Rashid 1/22).

Sunrisers Hyderabad 174/7 in 20 overs (Warner 60, Boult 2/28, Pattinson 2/29). (AGENCIES)