J-K records 878 fresh COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 878 fresh COVID-19 cases, while 11 fatalities took place in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 79,106 and the death toll to 1,242, officials said.

Jammu district reported the highest number of 252 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 156 cases in Srinagar district, they said.

“The Union Territory recorded 878 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours – with 456 in Jammu and 422 in the Kashmir Valley,” the officials said.

The cumulative figure of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir has now risen to 79,106.

There are 15,460 active coronavirus cases, while 624,04 patients have recovered so far, they said.

Meanwhile, 11 deaths took place in the past 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir – six in Jammu and five in the valley, the officials said. (AGENCIES)