Mumbai: Attempt to smuggle 7 into US through ”Pak link” foiled

MUMBAI: A human trafficking racket which used a Pakistan terror bluff in an attempt to smuggle people into the United States was busted in a joint operation by the Mumbai police’s Crime Branch and central investigation agencies, a senior official said on Sunday.

The kingpin of this racket is of Pakistan origin and it involved sending to the United States seven people whose relatives are already in that country, he said.

“Mankhurd police here received information through mail on February 20 that seven people, including a Pakistan- based woman, were likely to go to Pakistan via Dubai from Mumbai,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Preventive) Datta Nalawade.

The mail sender, who identified himself as ‘Rameesh Makhan’, had mentioned that this group of seven would arrive in Pakistan for terror training and then return to India, said the official.

However, a probe revealed the seven persons were not going to Pakistan but to the US via Canada, he said. (AGENCIES)