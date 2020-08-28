Muharram processions foiled, several mourners detained

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 28: Police today foiled Muharram processions in several areas of Srinagar and Budgam districts while as scores of mourners were detained after they tried to defy curbs and take out processions in parts of Srinagar.

Authorities imposed restrictions in several areas of Srinagar where Muharram processions were scheduled to be carried out today. But defying the restrictions several Muharram processions were carried out.

The mourners tried to carry out Muharram processions today at Regal Chowk, Abi Guzar, Batamaloo near Fire Service, Jehangir Chowk, MA Road, Polo View Park and in parts of Budgam.

These procession were foiled by Police during which scores of mourners were detained but majority of them were released later.

The restrictions were imposed by the authorities in wake to COVID-19 to ensure that the gathering will not take place to prevent the deadly Coronavirus from spreading.

A huge contingent of police and paramilitary CRPF men were deployed on the roads who had also erected concertina wires, blocking the movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

Earlier last evening, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, P K Pole while chairing a meeting regarding arrangements had stated that restrictions shall continue on all religious processions and gatherings in all districts.

During the meeting, the Shia Anjumans extended their full support to the administration with assurance that no procession or any other outside gathering shall be conducted during these days.

Divisional Commissioner sought support from these religious bodies and urged them to sensitize people about avoiding all religious processions and gatherings in wake of COVID-19.

He urged the heads of these bodies to use their influence and aware people about the importance of following COVID-19 related SOPs including social distancing protocol and use of face masks while commemorating martyrdom of Imam Hussain A.S and other martyrs of Karbala during these days.