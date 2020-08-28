DGP chairs officers meet regarding Citizen Centric Mobile App

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 28: A meeting of senior police officers was held at Police Headquarters here today under the chairmanship of Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh regarding Citizen Centric Mobile App.

The meeting was attended by SJM Gillani ADGP (Coord) PHQ, AG Mir, ADGP (Hqrs) PHQ, T Namgyal IGP (Traffic) J&K, MK Sinha, IGP (Crime) J&K, Garib Dass, IGP (Hqrs) PHQ, Alok Kumar, IGP (CIV) PHQ and Rayees Mohammad Bhat, AIG (P&T) PHQ.

The proposed Citizen Centric Mobile App will act as an interface between the citizens and the Police Department. The citizens will be able to avail police services by using this App. The features of the App include registration of complaints, verification of tenants and domestic help, request for police permission wherever required, reporting incidents of crime and traffic violation, provisions for online payment of challans, senior citizens registration and tracking system, highway status update, FIR view and download, missing persons information, absconders information, vehicle theft and recovered information, lost goods, women related security services and alerts.

There was a threadbare discussion on the different citizen friendly features provided in the application for the public through this mobile application.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP expressed his satisfaction over the features being provided in the mobile App and also desired for inclusion of certain features. He also impressed upon the concerned supervisory officers of CCTNS to make this system robust and ensure synchronization of the App with CCTNS. He assured all help and assistance from the PHQ to the IGP Crime who is the Nodal Officer of CCTNS for the UT.

During the course of discussion, IGP Crime MK Sinha briefed the DGP J&K and other officers regarding the functioning and features available in the proposed App for the citizens. The officers discussed the features of the App and gave their feedback.

IGP Crime assured the officers that the suggestions and recommendations of the officers will be incorporated in the App before it is launched.