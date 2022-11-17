Mughal Road Reopens After 4-Day Closure Due To Snowfall

JAMMU, Nov 17: Authorities on Thursday reopened historic Mughal road, connecting twin districts of Ponnch and Rajouri with Shopian, for traffic.

The vehicles were permitted to move after snow clearance work was completed on the thoroughfare, officials said. The road had been closed for past nearly four days after fresh snowfall around Pir Ki Gali.

DySP Traffic Rajouri-Poonch Range, Aftab Bukhari confirmed about the opening of the road for traffic.