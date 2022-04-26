Mughal road opens for traffic

SRINAGAR : The historic Mughal road connecting Shopian district with Poonch in Jammu region has been put through for vehicular traffic after remaining closed for about four months due to accumulation of snow, officials said.

A traffic official said Mughal Road shall be open for regular traffic from Wednesday and urged the motorists to follow the traffic advisory from time to time for smooth movement and regulation of traffic.

The Mughal road connecting Shopian district in south Kashmir to Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu division remained closed for vehicular traffic from December 23 last year due to accumulation of snow.

(AGENCIES)