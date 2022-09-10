Mughal Road Closed Due To Landslide

JAMMU, Sept 10: A major landslide on Saturday shut the Mughal road, connecting Shopian with Poonch and Rajouri districts.

DTI Mughal Road Mohammad Aijaz Mirza said that the landslide occured near Poshana, closing the thoroughfare.

Official sources said that men and machinery is being pressed to clear the thoroughfare as soon as possible.

Meanwhile Jammu-Srinagar highway and SSG road were through with traffic plying normally, they added. (Agencies)