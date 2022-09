EMPLOYMENT (10-09-2022)

HOME TUTOR REQUIRED

AN EXPERIENCED FEMALE TEACHER WITH EXCELLENT ENGLISH SKILLS REQUIRED FOR TEACHING CLASS 1 STUDENT FOR ALL SUBJECTS AT VAISHNAVI ENCLAVE, CHANNI HIMMAT, JAMMU.

CONTACT – RAGHAV 9796201484

URGENT REQUIREMENT FOR NURSE

WE ARE LOOKING FOR A NURSE

WHO CAN SUPPORT THE CARETAKING OF OUR GRANDMOTHER.

WORKING HOURS – 9 AM TO 5 PM.

WORK LOCATION- DURGA NAGAR

CONTACT: 9769316188

REQUIRED

FRESHER ACCOUNTANT AS STAFF IN CA OFFICE AT GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU.

CANDIDATE TO BE (PREFERABLY FROM GANDHI NAGAR, SHASTRI NAGAR, SANJAY NAGAR, NANAK/PREET NAGAR, TRIKUTA NAGAR, DIGIANA ETC.)

CONTACT : 8715060100

REQUIRED

ACCOUNTANT

GRADUATE OR 12TH PASS

HAVING BASIC KNOWLEDGE OF ACCOUNTING.

INTERESTED CANDIDATE

PLEASE CONTACT AT:

(M): 9906088562

NEELKAMAL HIGH SCHOOL, THATHAR BANTALAB

REQUIRED STAFF

*PRE-PRIMARY:-GRADUATION (EXPERIENCED):- 5 NOS.

*TGT :-MATHS, SCIENCE, ENGLISH:- 5 NOS.

GENERAL LINE TEACHER :- B.A/ M.A, B.ED:- 4 NOS.

COMPUTER TEACHER :- 01 NOS.

* EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES WILL BE PREFERRED.

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT NO. 7298780937 , 7006648361.

* SUBMIT YOUR RESUME BEFORE 15 OF SEPT,2022 , IN SCHOOL OFFICE FROM 10AM TO 1PM.

URGENT REQUIRED

SALARY

RECEPTIONIST F: 8 K-10 K

TELECALLER F: 8 K – 10 K

COUNSELLOR COMPUTER OPERATOR F: 8 K – 10K

HOME TUTOR 1 HOUR M/F 6K- 10 K

DRIVER/SECURITY GUARD M 8K – 10K

NIOS ADMISSION OPEN 2022-23

10TH & 12TH CLASS NIOS BOARD

SHINE INSTITUTION

EXCHANGE ROAD JAMMU

CALL : + 91 7889747922

HOME TUITIONS ALL OVER JAMMU

VACANCY

REQUIRED D PHARMA

REGISTERED PHARMACIST

CONTACT :

9815003399

9469000035

NITYA LABORATORIES

CHEMIST: 1 NOS, EXP.0-2 YEARS

QUALIFICATION: B.SC / M.SC IN CHEMISTRY

MARKETING: 1 NOS, EXP.0-2 YEARS

QUALIFICATION: GRADUATE OR POST GRADUATE

43, SECTOR-1A, EXT. BHALLA ENCLAVE, CHANNI HIMMAT, JAMMU-180015, J&K, INDIA

MOBILE NO.: +91-8492928179,

+91-9873924093

EMAIL : RAVINDER.MITTAL@NITYALAB.COM

ADVANCED & BEST

TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD

A LEADING TECHNOLOGY COMPANY IS LOOKING FOR THE FOLLOWING IMMEDIATE POSITION

SOFTWARE SUPPORT EXECUTIVE: 3+ YRS OF EXPERIENCE. CALL CENTER EXPERIENCE WILL BE AN ADVANTAGE.

SOFTWARE TESTER: 3+ YRS OF EXPERIENCE. AUTOMATED TESTING EXPERIENCE WILL BE AN ADVANTAGE.

MORE INFO: HTTPS://CAREER.PEOPLECENTRAL.CO EMAIL: JKRESUME@PEOPLECENTRAL.CO

JOBS @ BANK

RM/DM: RELATIONSHIP MANAGER/DEPUTY MANAGER.

SALARY : 20K-40K/M

QUALIFICATION: GRADUATION MIN.

AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS

JOB LOCATIONS: JAMMU- 8 NOS., SAMBA – 3 NOS., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, KATHUA, POONCH, RAJOURI ETC..

ALSO REQUIRED CANDIDATES FOR

FREE CHARGE COMPANY

FOR LOAN DEPARTMENT.

FIXED SALARY -15K/M

8899408151, 7006223526

STAFF REQUIRED

FEMALE STAFF REQUIRED FOR REPUTED

IMMIGRATION OFFICE IN JAMMU

CALL: 9796075613