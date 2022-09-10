Jammu And Kashmir | Police Busts Lashkar’s Terror Module, Arrests 4

Srinagar, Sep 10: Security forces have busted a module of Lashkar-e-Taiba by arresting four overground workers in Sopore sub district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

They said initially two OGWs were arrested at a joint checkpoint set by police, Army and CRPF at Gousiabad Chowk Chinkipora.

“During checking, a suspicious movement of two persons was noted and they were asked to stop, but they tried to flee from the spot. However, they were tactfully apprehended. Upon their personal search two grenades were recovered,” a police officer in Sopore said on Friday.

The two were identified as Shakir Akber Gojree of Kuloosa Bandipora and Mohsin Wani of Chinad Baramulla.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested persons are OGWs of proscribed organization LeT and were in a constant search of an opportunity to carry out attacks on security forces and civilians,” the officer said.

“During the course of investigation apprehended OGWs further revealed names of other two members which led to the arrest and recovery of further arms and ammunition which includes one Chinese pistol, one pistol magazine, seven live pistol rounds, 25 AK 47 rounds and explosive material,” he added .

Police said the other two arrested OGWs were identified as Himayun Shariq of Gousiabad Chinkipora Sopore and Faizan Ashraf Wani of Nadihal Rafiabad. (Agencies)