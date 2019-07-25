MS Dhoni to serve in Kashmir, will perform patrolling and guard duty

Former Team India captain MS Dhoni will be with his Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment (106 Para TA battalion) in Kashmir from July 31 to August 15. The 38-year-old will undertake duties of patrolling, guard and post duty and will be staying with the troops. Notably, Dhoni holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army.
