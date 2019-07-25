Govt has taken up privatisation of six airports: Puri

NEW DELHI: Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday told the Lok Sabha that the Government has taken up privatisation of six airports in the country.

He was responding to a question on privatisation of airports raised by All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) member Saugata Roy during Question Hour in the House.

“The Government has taken up privatisation of six airports and we are proceeding with three of them,” the Minister said.

The AITC Member had asked that if there was an effort to privatise Kolkata airport.

“We look at privatisation of airports on merit basis,” the Minister said.

There were no immediate plans for privatisation of Kolkata airport, he added.

The Minister said bids have been invited for six airports.

When the Opposition asked for name of the bidders, the Minister said, “Three airports have been handed to Adani enterprises for privatisation.”

“We had invited bids and there were nine bidders, the Minister added.

