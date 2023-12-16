MPs’ Suspension Not Linked To Parliament Security Breach Issue: LS Speaker Birla

NEW DELHI, Dec 16: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday rejected suggestions that the suspension of 13 opposition members was linked to their protests over the recent security breach and recalled that the House had displayed exemplary solidarity and collective resolve when breaches had happened in the past.

On December 13 afternoon, two men jumped inside the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors’ gallery with canisters of yellow smoke. They were pinned down by MPs who were in the House during the Zero Hour.

With protests by the opposition disrupting Parliament proceedings, Birla wrote a letter to all MPs, informing that he had constituted a “high-powered committee” to review all aspects of security in the Parliament complex and formulate a concrete action plan to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

This committee is in addition to a CRPF director general headed panel which is investigating the incident. The speaker said he will share its report with the House once it is submitted.

With opposition parties seeking a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah and some even demanding his resignation, Birla noted that security in the Parliament House Estate comes under the jurisdiction of Parliament.

“Accordingly, it is the Parliament’s responsibility to formulate a detailed action plan on security measures in accordance with your suggestions, and thereafter, their implementation is also the responsibility of Parliament,” he said.

Birla said 13 opposition members have been suspended from the House “purely to uphold” its sanctity.

“At the time of inauguration of the new building of our Parliament, we had resolved that we will refrain from bringing placards inside the House; we will not create ruckus in the Well of the House,” he said.

It is indeed unfortunate that some members and political parties are linking the decision of the House to suspend these members to the security breach when two persons had jumped into the MPs’ chamber from the visitors’ gallery on December 13, he said.

Opposition parties have slammed the suspension, noting that no action has been taken against BJP MP Prathap Simha, who facilitated the passes of two accused who carried smoke cannisters with them, while their members have been suspended for raising the issue.

“This is unwarranted. There is no association between the suspension of Hon’ble members and the incident which took place on December 13, 2023,” the speaker said.

Birla noted that he had discussed the security issue with leaders of all parties on the same day and added that some of the important suggestions made during the meeting were implemented immediately.

In a message to the opposition, he said incidents such as visitors carrying pistols, shouting slogans, jumping from the visitors’ gallery and throwing leaflets have occurred in the past as well.

The nation has also witnessed an incident when some members carried pepper spray inside the House, he said in a reference to the chaotic scenes witnessed during the process to divide Andhra Pradesh to form the separate state of Telangana.

At the time of all such incidents, the House displayed exemplary solidarity and expressed its collective resolve against such incidents, he said.

The speaker said people of the country do not appreciate the inappropriate conduct and interruptions during the proceedings of the House. “It was in this context that the House was compelled to take strict action of suspending Hon’ble members,” he said.

As the opposition looks to intensify its protests, Birla urged all members to faithfully discharge their duties towards the nation.

Official sources noted that numerous incidents of violation of security norms have happened in the past, including three cases of visitors jumping into the Lok Sabha chamber between 1991-94.

There have been a dozen cases of people shouting slogans and throwing leaflets from the visitors’ galleries, they added.

In 1983, a visitor shouted slogans and threw a slipper into the Rajya Sabha MPs’ chamber. There are at least six instances of visitors shouting slogans and throwing pamphlets in the Upper House of Parliament. (Agencies)