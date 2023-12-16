Dr Jitendra Launches Several PMGSY Road Projects In His Constituency

HIRANAGAR, Dec 16 :Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today laid the e-foundation of and virtually inaugurated several road projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in Kathua district.

The aim is to improve connectivity in the district. Dr Jitendra Singh laid the foundation stone for upgradation of the 5,700 km Hamirpur to Gurah Suraj via Ambala road, block Barnoti of district Kathua in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The sanctioned cost of the road is 612.29 lakh rupees.

The Minister also laid the e-foundation of four road projects of more than 25 kms, costing 2594 lakh crore rupees. The Minister further e-inaugurated nine roads of 73.57 km, costing 5406.68 lakh rupees. With the construction of these roads, 74 habitations will be benefitted, and 11,561 people connected.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Singh informed that 60-65 per cent of PMGSY road projects allotted this year to J&K at a cost of over Rs 3,700 cr belong his Lok Sabha Parliamentary constituency. He said that several far flung areas have been connected with all-weather roads for the benefit of people living in these locations. Work is underway in full swing to complete the remaining projects, he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh highlighted the significance of improved road connectivity for the nation’s development, saying that it has a pivotal role in the effective implementation of schemes related to agriculture, health and education, thereby realising the Prime Minister’s vision of a developed India by the year 2047. He said education of children and their good health are essential to contribute to the nation’s development and progress to enter the league of developed countries.