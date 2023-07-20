MP Ladakh-led delegation calls on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, July 20: A delegation from Zanskar led by Member of Parliament (MP) from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, called on Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retired), at Raj Niwas.

Advisor to the LG, Dr Pawan Kotwal; Commissioner Secretary, Higher Education, Padma Angmo; Vice-Chancellor, Central Institute of Buddhist Studies (CIBS), Prof Rajesh Ranjan; Director, School Education, Tsering Paldan and venerable monks, including nominated Councillor Ven Konchok Tsephel, were present in the meeting.

Namgyal requested the LG to upgrade Duzin Photang School at Ufti in Zanskar, which is a branch of CIBS, from a High School to a Higher Secondary School. He informed the LG that the Duzin Photang School caters to students from all parts of Zanskar, Lahaul-Spiti and Paddar. He also informed that the upgradation of the School to Higher Secondary will benefit Class 12 students from Zanskar.

Prof Rajesh Ranjan informed that around 300 students are studying at the School and they are facing issues in enrolling more students due to lack of adequate infrastructure. He also informed the LG regarding assistance needed for the upgradation of the infrastructure of all the 50 Gompa schools under CIBS. He requested for extending the Mid-Day Meal scheme to students at the Gompa schools.

The monks requested the LG to establish Digi-Labs at all the Gompa schools, create posts of Bhoti teachers and introduce Buddhist Studies in Government schools, and install fire extinguishers/CCTVs at monasteries along with security guards, etc.

The LG stated that the Administration will look for funds under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for the Gompa schools. He instructed Prof Ranjan to prepare a proposal regarding the upgradation of the Duzin Photang School along with the required funds for the development of infrastructure so that he can submit it to the Minister of Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy for necessary actions.

Mishra instructed Director School Education to provide Mid-Day Meals to students at the Gompa schools and also include the plan to purchase computers, fire extinguishers and other equipment to set up digital libraries in the new works section under Special Development Plan (SDP).