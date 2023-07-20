Dr Jitendra informs RS about India’s rising Nuclear power capacity

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 20: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today informed the Rajya Sabha about India’s rising Nuclear Power capacity.

In reply to a question, Dr Jitendra Singh stated that the present installed nuclear power capacity is set to increase from 7480 MW to 22480 MW by 2031.

The Minister informed that the present installed nuclear power capacity in the country is 7480 MW comprising 23 nuclear power reactors. He said, the nuclear power reactors generated 46982 Million Units of electricity (including infirm generation) in the year 2022-23.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the share of nuclear power in the total electricity generation in the country was about 2.8% in the year 2022-23.

The Minister stated that the present installed nuclear power capacity is set to increase from 7480 MW to 22480 MW by 2031 on progressive completion of projects under construction and accorded sanction. The Government has also accorded ‘in principle’ approval for new sites to set up nuclear reactors in future, he said.

In reply to another question, Dr Jitendra Singh today said the National Biopharma Mission is supporting 101 pan- India projects in Biopharma sector which has provided increased employment opportunities. These projects have engaged 1065 manpower including 304 scientists/ researchers. The Mission is also supporting development of human capital by providing specific training to address the critical skill gap for strengthening product development.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the National Biopharma Mission is supporting more than 150 organizations including academia, start-ups and MSMEs. Projects have been sanctioned to 30 MSMEs to support affordable product development. The MSMEs have also benefited from the shared facilities, clinical trial networks and Technology Transfer Offices supported under the Mission. Various training in product development, bioethics and regulatory aspects have been conducted under NBM where representatives from MSMEs have participated.