MP, EC Chosphel review development works

LEH, Sept 30: MP Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and Executive Councillor (EC) for Agriculture, Stanzin Chosphel who’s the elected Councillor from Martselang Constituency conducted joint tour in Constituency of Leh district and visited villages of Stok, Stakna, Changa, Hemis, Martselang and Shang.

They reviewed the progress on various developmental works being carried out by the concerned departments.

At Village, Goba, Sarpanches, Panches and members of women associations, Ex-servicemen and local community attended the meeting. They highlighted multiple issues and put forth demands pertaining to the overall development of the villages. These include road and bridge construction, JJM issues, electricity construction of community halls, mobile tower issues, besides education, health and irrigation related issues.

MP Namgyal and Chosphel resolved many issues on the spot and further assured to resolve pending issues through substantive solutions.

Public representatives in the villages appreciated MP and EC Chosphel for their concern towards the welfare of the people and villages of Martselang constituency.

District and Sub Divisional officers/officials including SDM Kharu, Gyurmet Namgyal, CHO Leh, Tsewang Phunchok, CAHO Leh, Dr Mohd Iqbal, Executive Engineers of PWD Construction Division Imran Khan,Tsering Angchuk, PHE, I&FC & Igoo-Phey Division, BDO Kharu Ghulam Mohd, other concerns Departmental officials from Chushot and Kharu block were present during the visit.