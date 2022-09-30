Efforts afoot to open unit of Tata Memorial Cancer Institute in Kathua: Dr Jitendra

*Phase-I of Shahpur Kandi project to be completed by Dec 2022

Excelsior Correspondent

Kathua, Sept 30: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region and Minister of State for Prime Minister’s Office, Dr Jitendra Singh today chaired District Development Coordination & Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting to review the progress of various Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) being implemented in the district Kathua.

Click here to watch video

The meeting held at Conference Hall of DC Office Complex Kathua was attended by DDC Chairperson, Mahan Singh, DDC Vice Chairperson, Raghunandan Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, Rahul Pandey, MC Nagri Parole Anil Singh, MC Hiranagar Adv Vijay Kumar Sharma, MC Basohli Sumesh Sapolia, MC Billawar Uma Kant Basotra, BDC Chairpersons, DDC members and nominated members of DISHA committee besides District Officers of different departments.

At the outset, the District Development Commissioner Kathua, Rahul Pandey gave a PowerPoint presentation on the achievements and progress under different Centrally Sponsored Schemes and status of various development projects being executed by different departments and other agencies in the district.

On enquiring the status of Arun Jaitley International Sports Stadium coming up at Hiranagar, DC Kathua apprised that the architectural drawing of the project has been prepared and sent for accord of approval to the concerned authorities.

Dr Singh directed concerned officers to pace up the execution of allotted work as it is a project of national importance which in the coming times will provide multi-sports facilities to youngsters besides giving them an array of opportunities to nurture their sports talent.

While taking note of slow pace of JJM works, Dr Jitendra Singh enjoined upon the concerned executing agencies to speed up the works and put in concerted efforts so as to realize the object of ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’ providing Functional Household Tap Water connections covering all beneficiaries.

While taking scheme wise review of the projects undertaken by different departments, Dr Singh stressed for timely completion of projects of people’s importance within stipulated time frame. He emphasized on elected PRIs to work in tandem with administration to achieve desired development results.

The Union MoS took a comprehensive review of physical and financial achievements of centrally sponsored schemes PMGSY, Irrigation, PMDP, RDSS, MGNREGA, PMAY-G, PMAY-G (AWAAS PLUS), AMrit sarovar, SBM(G), PMAY-U, SAMAGRA Shiksha besides scheme under Health, Agriculture, Labor, FCS&CA, Employment etc.

While discussing major road works under execution of BRO, NABARD-PWD(R&B), CRF, City and Town Programme and JKPCC, Dr Jitendra Singh reviewed the latest appraisal of projects including Dyala Chack- Ramkote road, Haria Chak-Rajbagh road, Nakkian-Kharkada road besides Chattergala raod which has been proposed Phase-ii of Bharatmala project.