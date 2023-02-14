Move Will Help Farmers Buy Quality, Genuine Seeds: Atal Dulloo

SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 14: Continuing its efforts to strengthen the farmer welfare programmes and develop agriculture sector across J&K, two State Seed Certification Agencies of Jammu/Kashmir will go digital via Centralized Online Seed Traceability Portal SATHI (Seed Authentication, Traceability & Holistic Inventory).

This was expressed by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department (APD), Atal Dulloo, during the formal launch of SATHI portal for Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Atal Dulloo said that to make Seed Certification more efficient and transparent with provisions for effective monitoring and traceability of seeds, Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, conceived and developed a Centralized Online System ‘SATHI’ for capturing various parameters such as grower details, seed testing details, lot details, sample details, Certification agency, among others of notified seed varieties. He highlighted that this move will help farmers to buy quality and genuine seeds besides help in curbing menace of spurious seed.

The ACS further said that with the help of smart phone, farmers can scan the Quick Response (QR) code on the seed packing and various details about the seed will ﬂash on the screen, which will allow farmers to cross-check whether they are buying good quality seeds or not. He added that the process will not only improve the credibility of seed producers by value addition for seeds in the market but will also help the seed law enforcement authorities to conduct spot assessment of the genuineness of seed and initiate action against offenders.

Atal Dulloo further remarked that with digitization and traceability in the seed industry, the quality of seed will be effectively monitored and help in better earnings for the farmers. He added that this digital Intervention will strengthen seed exports to developed countries also by ensuring conformity with seed quality and improved efficiency.

Pertinent to mention, SATHI is a national portal for automation of the entire life cycle of seed which includes Seed Production, Seed Certification, Seed Traceability and Seed Supply Chain. Under SATHI, Seed Certification system process is designed to maintain and make available to the farming community continuous supply of high quality seeds and plantation material of notified kinds and varieties of crops. It is a quality assurance system whereby seed intended for marketing is subject to quality control and inspection by empowered designated officials.