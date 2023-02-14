LG Manoj Sinha Addresses ‘Rashtra Katha Shivir’ At Pransla, Gujarat

Pransla (Gujarat) Feb 14: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed ‘Rashtra Katha Shivir’, organized by Swami Dharmabandhuji, Vedic Mission Trust, at Pransla, Gujarat.

The national-level camp provides a platform for the overall personality development of youth.

Sharing his thoughts, the Lt Governor called upon the young & brilliant minds assembled at the shivir from all parts of the country to dedicate themselves towards nation-building.

“Competence, Competitiveness and Youth will be the three major factors in shaping the future of India in the Amrit Kaal,” said the Lt Governor.

The speed of progress largely depends upon young generation. Youth with their creativity and innovation, are the most powerful resource for societal transformation, noted the Lt Governor.

“Education without practical experience has no purpose. We must imbibe the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and make efforts for experiential learning. We need to create an environment in which our youth are encouraged for new discoveries, new inventions,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor underlined the importance of acquiring knowledge through experiences to bring change in the society.

The process of learning should never end. Lifelong learning converts the vision into mission. Our young population with courage and conviction to create, invent and innovate can achieve unprecedented success in every sector, he added.

The Lt Governor asked the youth to light the lamp of knowledge in the society and to contribute in transforming India into a knowledge economy.

Young generation must draw inspiration from the life of towering personalities of the country like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and take India forward on the path of peace and prosperity, he added.

Youth should have the courage to explore the unexplored. Keep learning, innovating and be curious. Strive for excellence not for marks and do not look at any stage of life as success and perfection, said the Lt Governor.

Competitiveness is another important factor that needs to be nurtured to enable youth to provide better solutions to basic problems and also contribute to corruption-free, transparent governance, the Lt Governor observed.

Today, under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, every section of society is being provided with equal opportunity and equal access to resources. Youth should be ready to become the active partner in India’s developmental journey, added the Lt Governor.

Youth from J&K attending the camp also spoke on the changed scenario of Jammu Kashmir.

Swami Dharmabandhu, Founder of Vedic Mission Trust; Lt General Randhir Kumar Mehta; JS Rajput, Educationist; trustees of Vedic Mission Trust, experts and students in large number were present on the occasion.