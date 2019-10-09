Motoroyale launches MV Agusta Dragster Series in India

NEW DELHI: Motoroyale, Kinetic group’s venture of multi-brand superbikes, on Wednesday said it has launched three bikes under the MV Agusta Dragster Series, with price starting at Rs 18.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Dragster 800 RR and 800 RR America variants are priced at Rs 18.73 lakh, while the 800 RR Pirelli trim is tagged at Rs 21.5 lakh.

“For us the Dragster RR and its variants are a perfect blend of raw power, technology and design, making it the top selling model for MV Agusta,” Motoroyale Managing Director Ajinkya Firodia said in a statement.

He further said: “I am certain that this model will be a great success in India considering the styling that suits the Indian road conditions.”

With this launch, the company has once again reinforced its objective of bringing the finest bikes in the world to Indian bike enthusiasts, Firodia said.

Motoroyale by Kinetic is the exclusive distributor of MV Agusta, Norton, SWM, FB Mondial and Hyosung bikes in India. (AGENCIES)