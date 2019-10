9 KAS officers transferred

1.Mr. Ashok Kumar Sharma, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Appeals-11), Jammu

headquartered at Jammu, is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ramban.

2. Mr. Shabir Hussain Bhat, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Shopian, is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam.

3. Mr. Abdul Aziz Sheikh, KAS, Member, J&K Services Selection Board, is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Shopian.

4. Mr. Khurshid Ahmad Shah, KAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Labour and

Employment Department, is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar.

5. Mr. Ghulam Hassan Sheikh, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam, is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag.

6. Mr. Showkat Ahmad Rather, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Labour and Employment Department.

7. Mr. Farooq Ahrnad Baba, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal.

8. Mr. Basharat Hussain, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rarnban, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Appeals-11), Jammu headquartered at Jammu.

9. Mr. Nazir Ahmad Lone, KAS, Project Officer, Self Employment, SrinagarIGanderbal, is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara