Motorcycle rally marks ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

Srinagar, August 10: Border Security Force(BSF) held a motorcycle rally to mark the celebrations of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on the occasion of 75th years of India’s independence in Srinagar on Wednesday.

The ‘Tiranga Motorcycle Rally’ was organized by Srinagar Sector BSF in which 150 riders participated on 75 motorcycles.

The Tiranga MotorCycle Rally was flagged off from Pantha Chowk by two young Kashmiri girls in presence of Inspector General BSF Kashmir Raja Babu Singh who graced the occasion as chief guest.

The rally moved through BB Cantt, Dalgate, via Boulevard road and reached Nishat Bagh and returned to end at Pantha Chowk.

BSF Jazz/ brass Band enthralled the local audience with rendition of patriotic songs during the occasion.

The motorcycles hoisting the Tri-colors were welcomed by the locals at different places in Srinagar with a lot of enthusiasm and exhibited a great sense of patriotism.

While conversing with media on this occasion, Babu Singh reiterated that BSF being the First Line of Defence, is committed towards Nation building and spreading nationalism amongst the people of the valley.

He said that the locals participated with great pride in celebrations of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, which turned into a grand carnival. (Agencies)