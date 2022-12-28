Four Of Family Die Due To Asphyxiation In J&K’s Ramban

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Dec 28: Four members of a family including three minor children were mysteriously found dead in their house in Banihal area of Ramban district on Wednesday, officials said.

They said that the dead family members include mother, two daughters and a son.

“The family was found dead in their house at Chak Narwah village of Banihal,” an official said. He said that police has reached the spot.

“Dead bodies have been shifted to Banihal hospital, ” he said.

The dead have been identified as Noor Jahaan(35) wife of Abdul Rashid and her children; Zaffar Ahmed(12), Shahiza Bano(8) and Asiya Bano(5).

Reason of deaths was not yet ascertained, however initial reports said deaths due to gas leakage from a coal heater (Angethi).