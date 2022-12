EMPLOYMENT (28-12-2022)

URGENTLY REQUIRED

TELE CALLER – 10 NO

COUNSELLOR – 10 NO.

BDA – 10 NO.

COMPUTER OPERATOR – 10 NO.

MOBLIZER – 10 NO.

MARKETING EXECUTIVE – 10 NO.

SALES EXECUTIVE – 10 NO.

TRAINER – 10 NO.

SUPERVISOR – 10 NO.

HOME MAID – 10 NO.

FRESHER AND EXP CAN ALSO APPLY

CONTACT US: 9541899815

JOB IN JAMMU

FOR BOYS/GIRLS OF ALL DISTRICTS IN RASHTRIYA UDYOG RATNA AWARD CO.

QUALIFICATION- 8TH, 10TH, 12TH, GRADUATE & ABOVE

INCOME-UP TO 15000 + FREE ACCOMMODATION

NOTE – *AGE 18-25 YRS*

*ONLY FRESHERS CAN APPLY*

FOR MORE DETAILS CALL

MOB- 7006486152 OR

VISIT GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

URGENTLY REQUIRED

(100 POST PRIVATE JOB)

HIRING NEW YEAR

1) OFFICE IN-CHARGE, TELECALLER RECEPTIONIST M/F

2) COMPUTER OPERATOR, ACCOUNTANT, SSUPERVISOR

3) DRIVER, OFFICE ASSISTANT STORE MANAGER

4) TEACHER SCHOOL & TUTORIAL – M/F COORDINATOR

5) HOTELS & RESTAURANTS STAFF, SECURTY GUARD SALESMAN.

(8TH 10TH 12TH & GRADUATE CAN ALSO APPLY)

INTERVIEW: WEDNESDAY TO FRIDAY

PH 6006796637

HURRY UP!

CHEF REQUIRED

CHEF REQUIRED FOR CAFE/RESTAURANT AT

CHANNI-DEELI.

SALARY 13000-2000.

CONTACT : 7006335248

JOB OPPORTUNITY

REQUIRED

A WELL EXPERIENCED SALE EXECUTIVE FOR M/S MODERN EXERCISE NOTE BOOK INDUSTRIAL ESTATE AKHNOOR – 181201 J&K UT. JAMMU (AKHNOOR)

FOR INTERVIEW CONTACT: 9419100272 / 9419100572

REQUIRED

TELECALLER – 3

COUNSELOR – 3

MARKETING EXECUTIVE -4

FOR NATIONAL LEVEL COACHING INSTITUTE

CONTACT: 8302327007

A TO Z CLEAN SERVICES

URGENTLY REQUIRED

ATTENDANTS FOR A DIAGNOSTIC CENTRE

QUALIFICATION: 10TH/10+2

EPERIENCED HANDS TO BE PREFERRED

WALK IN INTERVIEW 3 PM TO 6 PM

28/12/2022 ONWARDS

5, RED CROSS BHAWAN KACHI CHHAWNI, JAMMU

7889425770

SHUBHRA RANJAN IAS JAMMU CENTRE

REQUIREMENT :

1) ACADEMIC COUNSELOR (CANDIDATE SHOULD HAVE KNOWLEDGE OF COMPETITIVE EXAMINATION LIKE KAS/IAS).

FOR QUERY:-

CONTACT – 8082048324