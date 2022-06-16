Mother-son duo dies, 2 others injured when a tree falls on their tent in Shopian

Srinagar, Jun 16: Mother-son duo died and two other nomadic family members were injured after a tree fell on their tent in Zaban Gali area of Shopian, officials said on Thursday.

They said that due to gusty winds on Wednesday night, a big tree fell on Kotha (tent) at Zaban Gali in forest area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir killing the mother and son on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Sharefa Bano and her son Idrees Ahmad, both resident of Khathallenalan in Tehsil Keller.

Two other persons were also injured in the incident who were identified as Nika Katari and his daughter who have been hospitalized and are undergoing treatment. (Agencies)