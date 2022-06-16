Employment June 16, 2022

JSM IT AND ADVERT SOLUTIONS PVT.LTD.
Call 6005369882, 7051125302
Address Greater Kailash
Near Fwara Chowk Near Petrol Pump
JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER INDUSTRIES SAMBA
Name of Posts
1. SUPERVISOR:- 2 post male.
Interview Date and Time
Date 16/06/2022, AND 17/06/2022
Interview Time 3:00 PM TO 5:00 PM at I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA
Interested candidates may come along with resume/CV
For more Details:-
SHANKER INDUSTRIES -1, Sidco Samba
9797027060
Email: sahil17sharma@gmail.com
REQUIRED
Science Teacher (Biology, Chemistry) upto 10 class is required for a coaching centre in Sainik Colony, Jammu. Only nearby people should call. Interview Date: 16 and 17 June
Contact No. 9596855528, 6005563650
WANTED
Wanted Education Counsellor cum Supervisory Staff for Education & Coaching for Competitives, at Bari-Brahmana. Meritorious Science Graduates, fluent in English and Hindi, may Contact Mob No. 6005381188
Urgently Required
at
sheetal pollution control centre
B.C. Road, Jammu
Person having Diploma/Degree in Mechanical/ Automobile/Motor Mechanic Trade is required at Sheetal Pollution Centre, B. C. Road, Jammu
Kindly Contact :
Mobile No. 9797577577/7006216767
Email Id – sheetalpollutioncentre@gmail.com
STAFF REQUIRED
1 PERSON REQUIRED FOR COMPUTER WORK AND OFFICE WORK
MALE ONLY
MIN. QUALIFICATION 10TH AND MAX. 12TH
ADDRESS
ARORA LIFE SCIENCES
SUDERSHAN COMPLEX
PLOT NO -108, OPPOSITE YARD NO 6
NARWAL JAMMU
MOB -9086013196
Required
Coreldraw Designer
Call: 9055580001
Required
1 Tandoori Chef- 1
2 Helper -1
for well known Restaurant at
Bus Stand Jammu
Contact: 7006628509, 9086560347
Required Staff for Tawi Gas
One female show room staff graduate & computer knowing.
Salary negotiable
Walk in for interview with Bio-Data on Friday 17-06-2022 between 12:00 Noon to 2:00 pm.
Contact: Tawi Gas Pacca Talab New Plot Nr Rehari Chungi.
Ph. No.: 0191-2571313, 7006552643
REQUIRED
Computer Teacher at Miran Sahib
Visit for: All Computer Courses
6 Month, 1 year, DCA and other Computer Courses.
At: Topper’s Study Circle
Main Bazar, Miran Sahib
Call: 9070011150
ACCOUNTANT
Applications are invited for
1. Jr. Accountant : 2 yrs experience
2. Sen. Accountant: 5 Yrs experience having complete knowledge of Accounts / Busy/ Tally
Apply at: Careers @tsusjammu.org
THE SHRI RAM UNIVERSAL SCHOOL
Shri Vihar Jakh, VijayPur Samba
9797123333
PGT – COMPUTERS
Required a computer teacher with excellent communication skill, command and creativity to lead & teach CBSE School student leaders/ Young learners.
Apply with confidence
at Careers @tsusjammu .org
THE SHRI RAM UNIVERSAL SCHOOL
Shri Vihar Jakh, Vijaypur
9797123333
TEACHERS
Required teachers with excellent communication skill and command on the subject
1. PGT/TGT Phy/ Chem/ Bio/ Maths/ Commerce/Arts/ Computers
2. Nursery/Elementary Teachers.
3. Accountant / Clerk/ Transport Incharge
Apply at JK Montessorie 50@gmail.com
JK Montessorie British School
50-Tirth-Nagar Talab Tillo Jammu
0191-2554433
Required
PROGRAMME OFFICER
(in Reputed NGO @ Rs. 20,000/- PM)
GRAPHIC DESIGNER
(in Reputed NGO @ Rs. 18,000/- PM)
VOLUNTEERS
(@ Rs. 500/- per day for Household survey need basis)
Walk in Interview on 20-06-2022 between 10 am to 2 pm.
For address & eligibility: visit: www.ndf.net.in
Call: 9149472155, Whatsapp: 8491070082
Email: career@ndf.org.in