Employment June 16, 2022

JSM IT AND ADVERT SOLUTIONS PVT.LTD.

Urgent requirment 8th, 10th, 12th, Graduate, BTec, MBA, BCA, MCA Supervisior male / female, Office Admin, Receptionist, Bsc, Fresher, Accoutant, Computer Oprators, iti Fresher, Tellecaller, Securty Guard, Helper, Peon, Office Boy. Content Writer, BA,MA,Supervisior,Store Superviaior, Accoutant, Btech Mechanical, Electronic and Commnication, Purchase Officer, Computer Oprators, Office Admin,Councller, Receptionist, Content Writer, Graphic Dezin Bca Fresher Candidate Best Command in English

Call 6005369882, 7051125302

Address Greater Kailash

Near Fwara Chowk Near Petrol Pump

JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER INDUSTRIES SAMBA

Name of Posts

1. SUPERVISOR:- 2 post male.

Interview Date and Time

Date 16/06/2022, AND 17/06/2022

Interview Time 3:00 PM TO 5:00 PM at I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA

Interested candidates may come along with resume/CV

For more Details:-

SHANKER INDUSTRIES -1, Sidco Samba

9797027060

Email: sahil17sharma@gmail.com

REQUIRED

Science Teacher (Biology, Chemistry) upto 10 class is required for a coaching centre in Sainik Colony, Jammu. Only nearby people should call. Interview Date: 16 and 17 June

Contact No. 9596855528, 6005563650

WANTED

Wanted Education Counsellor cum Supervisory Staff for Education & Coaching for Competitives, at Bari-Brahmana. Meritorious Science Graduates, fluent in English and Hindi, may Contact Mob No. 6005381188

Urgently Required

at

sheetal pollution control centre

B.C. Road, Jammu

Person having Diploma/Degree in Mechanical/ Automobile/Motor Mechanic Trade is required at Sheetal Pollution Centre, B. C. Road, Jammu

Kindly Contact :

Mobile No. 9797577577/7006216767

Email Id – sheetalpollutioncentre@gmail.com

STAFF REQUIRED

1 PERSON REQUIRED FOR COMPUTER WORK AND OFFICE WORK

MALE ONLY

MIN. QUALIFICATION 10TH AND MAX. 12TH

ADDRESS

ARORA LIFE SCIENCES

SUDERSHAN COMPLEX

PLOT NO -108, OPPOSITE YARD NO 6

NARWAL JAMMU

MOB -9086013196

Required

Coreldraw Designer

Call: 9055580001

Required

1 Tandoori Chef- 1

2 Helper -1

for well known Restaurant at

Bus Stand Jammu

Contact: 7006628509, 9086560347

Required Staff for Tawi Gas

One female show room staff graduate & computer knowing.

Salary negotiable

Walk in for interview with Bio-Data on Friday 17-06-2022 between 12:00 Noon to 2:00 pm.

Contact: Tawi Gas Pacca Talab New Plot Nr Rehari Chungi.

Ph. No.: 0191-2571313, 7006552643

REQUIRED

Computer Teacher at Miran Sahib

Visit for: All Computer Courses

6 Month, 1 year, DCA and other Computer Courses.

At: Topper’s Study Circle

Main Bazar, Miran Sahib

Call: 9070011150

ACCOUNTANT

Applications are invited for

1. Jr. Accountant : 2 yrs experience

2. Sen. Accountant: 5 Yrs experience having complete knowledge of Accounts / Busy/ Tally

Apply at: Careers @tsusjammu.org

THE SHRI RAM UNIVERSAL SCHOOL

Shri Vihar Jakh, VijayPur Samba

9797123333

PGT – COMPUTERS

Required a computer teacher with excellent communication skill, command and creativity to lead & teach CBSE School student leaders/ Young learners.

Apply with confidence

at Careers @tsusjammu .org

THE SHRI RAM UNIVERSAL SCHOOL

Shri Vihar Jakh, Vijaypur

9797123333

TEACHERS

Required teachers with excellent communication skill and command on the subject

1. PGT/TGT Phy/ Chem/ Bio/ Maths/ Commerce/Arts/ Computers

2. Nursery/Elementary Teachers.

3. Accountant / Clerk/ Transport Incharge

Apply at JK Montessorie 50@gmail.com

JK Montessorie British School

50-Tirth-Nagar Talab Tillo Jammu

0191-2554433

Required

PROGRAMME OFFICER

(in Reputed NGO @ Rs. 20,000/- PM)

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

(in Reputed NGO @ Rs. 18,000/- PM)

VOLUNTEERS

(@ Rs. 500/- per day for Household survey need basis)

Walk in Interview on 20-06-2022 between 10 am to 2 pm.

For address & eligibility: visit: www.ndf.net.in

Call: 9149472155, Whatsapp: 8491070082

Email: career@ndf.org.in