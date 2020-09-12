Mother along with her newly born child dies in road accident

Udhampur : A mother and her newly born baby died while four persons were injured in a tragic road accident early this morning at Gharian Dhasas area of Udhampur.

Reports said that six persons were traveling towards Chenani in a car which rolled down in deep gorge at Dhanas with the result one lady and her newly born baby died while others were injured. The injured were shifted to District hospital Udhampur . Deceased have been identified as Shallo Devi and her baby.