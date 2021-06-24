Most decorated soldier Chunni Lal remembered on 14th death anniversary

Excelsior Correspondent

BHADERWAH, June 24: To remember the supreme sacrifices of one of the most decorated soldier in the history of Indian Army, Rashtriya Rifles (RR) based at Bhadarwah celebrated Martyrs Day on the 14th death anniversary of Naib Subedar Chunni Lal at his native Village Bharra on Thursday.

The wreath laying ceremony, in which beside GOC Delta Force Major General J S Jamwal, DDC Doda Vikas Sharma, senior officers from district administration, Police, Army, female and male cadets of NCC and local residents participated in the function was held at Shaheed Chunni Lala park.

Naib Subedar Chunni Lal who was a resident of Bhara village in Khellani Panchayat of Jammu and Kashmir’s Bhadarwah attained martyrdom while fighting with infiltrators in Kupwara sector on 24th of June 2007.

The martyred Naib Subedar Chunni Lal of 8th Bn JAKLI was the only soldier who had received Sena Medal, Veer Chakra and Ashok Chakra (Posthumous) simultaneously. He was remembered by Army under the aegis of Delta Force on his Shahedi Divas.

Later, GOC Major General J S Jamwal inquired from the family of the martyrs whether they are facing any problem or need any help, beside as a token of respect to the martyred soldier, gifts were also presented to the wife and parents of Shaheed Chunni Lal.

“It’s our duty to help you and mitigate any of the problem you are facing, for that you need only to report in the local unit as Army is always there for you”, said Major General J S Jamwal.

Family of the martyr Chunni Lal was all praise for his courage and termed him a source of inspiration for the young generation.

“I am proud of my father and his achievements as he was and will always remain the number one soldier of Indian army”, said Aarti (23) daughter of martyred soldier.

“I am feeling a rush of blood, as I find myself fortunate to be a part of remembering one of the bravest soldiers from our Army on his martyrdom day. I wish to join Army and follow the footpath of Shaheed Chunni Lal”, said Shalini Kotwal (19) of NCC female division GDC Bhadarwah.