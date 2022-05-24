MoS Power concludes tour of Samba district

Inaugurates various development works

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, May 24: Union Minister for Power and Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar today concluded the two day tour of Samba district, with holding on a Public Outreach Programme at Jakh Vijaypur.

During the programme Member Parliament, Jugal Kishore Sharma, District Development Council, Chairman, Keshav Dutt Sharma, , Vice Chairman, DDC Balwan Singh, Deputy Commissioner Samba, Anuradha Gupta, Senior Superintendent of Police, Abhishek Mahajan besides other DDC, BDC Sarpnaches, Panches, senior officers and locals were present.

On the occasion Minister of State Power and Heavy Industries inspected the departmental stalls setup at resort for dissemination of information on schemes among the participants of the area. MoS appreciated the efforts of administration in creating widespread awareness and also exhorted upon public to fully reap benefits under various government sponsored schemes including PMAY, Jan Dhan Yojana, Social Security Scheme, Financial Inclusion Scheme, Employment Generation Scheme and others.

DDC Chairman, Vice Chairman, DDC members, BDC Chairman, Local sarpanch also spoke at length on various initiatives of Government in giving impetus to growth and development in the region. The PRI members also spoke on various public aspirations and demands before the MOS.

Krishan Pal Gurjar, on the occasion e-inagurated various development works including construction of four km road in Papad Avtara constructed at an estimated cost 173.48 lacs, upgradation of PMGSY road in Taloor costing Rs 129.80 lac, water supply schemes of Smailpur, Kartholi, Rajinderpura, Lower Birpur, and Gurha Salthia, under JJM costing 1029.53 lac.

MoS on occasion also distributed assistive aids including hearing aids and wheel chairs among the Social Welfare Department beneficiaries, and distributed sanction loan amount among the beneficiaries of various employment schemes.

Speaking on the occasion MoS said that J&K has a special place in heart of PM Modi. He said the present Government, a pro poor Government, has put end to corruption and made people friendly Government. He said the basic mantra for the holistic development across the region is Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas. “Hitherto neglected regions in J&K are now experiencing usher of development, AIIMS, IITs, roads, railway networks Har Ghar Nal, Nal Main Jal, 24 hour electricity are evident in growing the State at par with nation” Minister added.

The development works are creating a new Jammu and Kashmir free from nepotism, favoritism and corruption said MoS.

Minister assured that public grievances raised shall be appropriately taken up and also taken to its logical end.