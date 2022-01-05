MoS Nityanand Rai distributes last 10 Ayushman CAPF cards to personnel

New Delhi, Jan 5: Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Wednesday distributed the last 10 Ayushman Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) cards to the personnel of each seven forces.

These cards were presented to the personnel belonging to Assam Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and National Security Guard (NSG) in an event organised at the Shaurya Officer’s Institute here in the national capital.

The Ayushman CAPF scheme was launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at CRPF’s Group Centre in Guwahati on January 23 last year. The distribution of cards started on November 2 last year when the Home Minister Shah handed over Ayushman Cards to some NSG personnel.

As the card distribution nears completion, the last 10 cards were presented to the personnel by MoS Nityanand Rai.

Distributing the cards, the Minister said a total of 35 lakh Ayushman CAPF cards have been distributed to the personnel and their family members between November 2 to December 31 last year.

Director General CRPF Kuldiep Singh said a total of 35 lakh CAPF cards have been distributed to the personnel under the scheme and the last 10 cards were presented by the MoS Nityanand Rai.

Director Generals of all Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles will also be attending the ceremony.

Ayushman CAPF is a convergence scheme being implemented on the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY IT platform.

It is a joint initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the National Health Authority, which will provide cashless healthcare services to the serving CAPF personnel from all seven forces– Assam Rifles, BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, NSG and SSB, and their dependents through Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY IT platform.

Launched on January 23 last year in Assam, this ‘Ayushman CAPF’ scheme has been implemented across the country in a phased manner.

The convergence between Ayushman Bharat and CAPF is a first of its kind initiative leveraging the strengths of the existing robust IT framework, access to the network of various private hospitals and portability of services across the country.

This initiative will help in moving away from any paper-based manual process of availing healthcare benefits by CAPF personnel and their families to a paperless service at NHA’s IT platform.

In addition, a 24×7 call centre, online grievance management system, fraud and abuse control system, and real-time monitoring dashboards are other key features of the scheme.

Serving personnel and their dependents from Assam Rifles, BSF, SSB, CRPF, CISF, NSG, and ITBP will be covered under the scheme.

The beneficiary may avail of medical treatment at CAPF or government-owned facilities free of cost, as per the existing guidelines.

CAPF or government-owned facilities may refer the beneficiary to the CGHS and PM-JAY empanelled private hospital wherein beneficiary may avail cashless OPD and IPD treatment, including diagnostics at CGHS or CAPF empanelled private hospitals.

Additionally, beneficiaries may be available for cashless IPD treatment at other PM-JAY empanelled private hospitals. The beneficiary would be required to register at the hospital using the activated Ayushman CAPF card or ID. (AGENCIES)