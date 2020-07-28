MoS MEA holds discussion with UK Minister Tariq Ahmad on bilateral matters

NEW DELHI: Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Tuesday held discussions with UK Minister Tariq Ahmad on important bilateral matters, including cooperation on a vaccine for COVID-19.

The two leaders also discussed strengthening of bilateral cooperation at multilateral fora. “Had an excellent discussion with the UK MoS Lord @tariqahmadbt. Exchanged views on important bilateral matters including trade and commerce, cooperation on vaccine for #COVID19 as well as strengthening our cooperation in multilateral fora,” Muraleedharan said in a tweet. (AGENCIES)