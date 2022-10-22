MoS Defence reviews security at Northern Command, flags off bike rally

JAMMU, Oct 22: Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Saturday visited the Northern Command at Udhampur.

The minister was briefed on the security and operational situation. He interacted with senior officers and deliberated on various defence related issues.

The minister laid a wreath at the Dhruva War Memorial paying homage to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the nation. The Minister later flagged off the ‘Shaurya Diwas (Infantry Day) Motorcycle Rally’ in presence of Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C, Northern Command.

The Bike Rally was organised to commemorate 75 years of historic landings of the forces at Srinagar in the 1947-48 War. The rally will culminate at National War Memorial, New Delhi on October 27, 2022.

The Minister also interacted with NCC girl cadets and motivated them. He recognised the efforts of the Indian Army in J&K and Ladakh, appreciated the spirit and motivation of troops deployed in active operations and praised all ranks for their unconditional and selfless service to the Nation.

He commended Northern Command for Always being in Combat while securing the borders and keeping the internal security situation stable in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. (AGENCIES)