MoS Defence hands over appointments letters to newly inducted recruits at Northern Railways Udhampur

UDHAMPUR, OCTOBER-22: Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism, Ajay Bhatt today conducted an extensive tour of District Udhampur and attends Rozgar Mela at Northern Railway Udhampur.

During his address, the Minister congratulated the new appointees and extended his best wishes to them for bright future. The Union Minister asked them to work with a positive mindset, while performing various activities related to their job and always remain ready for any type of tasks to be assigned by the department.

The Minister said that the programme showcases continuous commitment of the Government towards providing job opportunities to the youth and ensuring citizen welfare. He informed that this will be a significant step forward towards fulfilling the continuous commitment of the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India to providing job opportunities for the youth and ensuring welfare of the citizens.

The Minister said that the Government of India launched various centrally sponsored schemes/ flagship programmes under the able leadership of Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi like Digital India, Smart city mission, Atal mission for rejuvenation and Urban transformation, Housing for all, Infrastructure Development and Industrial Corridors which have significantly contributed towards generating employment opportunities and have attracted investment in various sectors.

The Minister also said that another milestone of the government in the series of initiatives towards employment generation is to provide government jobs to 10 lakhs youth in the country. The entire target of providing 10 lakhs jobs will be completed in a time bound manner, he added.

He informed that India is celebrating 75 years of Independence. It has been decided that approximately 75,000 appointment letters are to be issued on today as a first tranche. This process of appointment of 75,000 officials every month will be continued for the next one year to complete the targets of 10 lakhs appointments, the Minister added.

Chairperson DDC, Udhampur Lal Chand, Vice Chairperson DDC, Juhi Manhas Pathania, SSP, Dr Vinod Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Syed Khan, BDC Chairman, Balwan Singh and other senior officers from Railway also attended the Rozgar mela.