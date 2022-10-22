J&K | Security forces bust terrorist hideout in Ramban, recover cache of ammunition

JAMMU, Oct 22: Security forces in a joint operation on Saturday busted a terrorist hideout in a forest area in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the recovery of a huge cache of ammunition and explosives, police said.

“Today, an information was received through reliable sources regarding presence of a caché of arms, ammunition and related material in the far-flung hilly and forested area of tehsil Khari of district Ramban”, said the police.

Acting swiftly on the input, a joint search operation of JK Police and 23 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) of the army was launched in the forest area and suspected hideout locations were searched which continued till evening during which security forces busted a suspected terrorist hideout and recovered huge haul of Arms & ammunition among other things from the spot.”

“The recovery included 310- AK 47 Rounds(rusted condition); 30-9mm Rounds (rusted condition); 01-9mm Magazine; 06- AK-47 Magazines (rusted condition); 01- Grenade; Tape Recorder:- 1 (rusted); 01-Handset with antenna (rusted condition); 02-cassettes; 03-Battery terminals; 01- negatives photofilm (rusted/damaged); 05-pencil cells; 01-plastic can; 01-pocket diary; 01 roll Copper wire (damaged) and 01-Bennet,” police added.

A case vide FIR no 237/2022 u/s 7/25 Arms Act and Sec 4 Explosives substances Act has been registered at P/S Banihal and investigation has been taken up.

The entire joint search operation of JKP and 23 RR was led by police party under the supervision of DySP Nisar Ahmed Khoja SDPO Banihal and Major Mayank of 23 Rashtriya Rifles with the overall supervision of Ms Mohita Sharma, IPS SSP Ramban.

Earlier on Oct 13, the security forces recovered three suspected Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) alongwith tactical maps of some bridges from an abandoned bag found in Gool area of Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir. (Agencies)