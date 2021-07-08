More on-line services of SASB

In the absence of the devotee pilgrims being physically there to pay obeisance at the Holy Amarnath Shrine due to cancellation of this year’s pilgrimage on account of COVID-19 pandemic, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha recently launching various new online services of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) was going to provide a new experience to the devotees. It is heartening to note that the Shrine Board has now brought Darshan, Hawan and Prasad facility under the virtual mode. In other words, it means that the devotees could now book their requirements, the Prasad etc which would be arranged to be delivered right at their doorsteps within 48 hours. Online virtual pooja and Hawan too could be performed by the devotees at the Holy site. With this new facility started by the Shrine Board, a unique but new experience was going to be enjoyed by the devotees providing to millions of them, a real feel of being present at the Holy Shrine.

It may be recalled that the Shrine Board has already made arrangements for live telecast of morning and evening pooja, prayers, aarti etc both on TVs and digital platforms. Devotees can also have live Darshan anytime during the day under the said facility. What is, therefore, required is to make the best use of these facilities by the devotees on the eve of the annual pilgrimage to this historic Holy Shrine in Kashmir and get the divine blessings.