Sir,

Since the dawn of civilization, need for moral values has been felt to the extent that prevalence of such values, is considered unquestionably significant. Even laws without morality are meaningless, and, can’t be usefully implemented. The following couplets sufficiently explain the need to follow them in one’s life.

When morality dies, corruption prevails, when humanity dies, justice derails. When hatred is bred, love disappears, when selfishness grows, no one remains dear. Nepotism and favouritism are manifestaiton of societal decadence.

Only righteousness (Dharma) accompanies the soul, wealth,property, kith and kins, play no role.

Worry not in this world, when nothing is yours, Have trust in God, there is nothing to fear.

Only four days wonders, rest all dark, keep on doing good deeds, Let the dogs bark. Adopt humanitarian approach to pass the life.

The days aren’t fair, when you would attain glorious height. As you sow, so shall you reap, Be honest and sincere, otherwise you would have to weep. Contentment is happiness, a great wealth one keeps, crave not for, what is not yours you can keep away every sorrow and grief.

Keshwa Nand Sharma

Salehri (Sunder Bani)