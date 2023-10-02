Moral education in schools

Sir,

I would like to express my deep appreciation for the insightful article by Biju Dharmapalan on the relevance of moral values in contemporary education, published on September 25, 2023. At a time when discussions about education often revolves around academic achievements and competition, Dharmapalan’s article sheds a much-needed spotlight on the importance of instilling moral values in our education system.

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s vision of education as a means to cultivate not just intellectual growth but also moral, emotional, and spiritual development resonates deeply with the ideals that our society should uphold. It is heartening to see this philosophy being emphasized, as it reminds us that education is not just about imparting knowledge but also about nurturing responsible and ethical citizens.

The article rightly points out the changing dynamics between teachers, students, and parents, which have led to a decline in the role of teachers in delivering moral values. This shift is indeed a matter of concern, and it highlights the need for a collective effort to restore the essential bond between educators and students.

Moreover, the discussion on private educational institutions prioritizing academic success over moral values raises vital questions about the future of our education system. The article serves as a timely reminder that education should aim at not only academic excellence but also the holistic development of individuals.

In conclusion, Dharmapalan’s article serves as a wake-up call for our education system to reevaluate its priorities and recommit to imparting moral values alongside knowledge. It reminds us that education should not just equip students with information but also empower them to make informed and morally sound decisions, ultimately contributing to the betterment of society and the nation as a whole.

Suresh Sharma

Jammu