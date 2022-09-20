IAS Shah Faesal withdraws petition challenging Article 370 abrogation from Supreme Court

NEW DELHI, Sept 20: IAS officer Shah Faesal has withdrawn his petition from the Supreme Court challenging the Presidential order to scrap Article 370, that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Bar & Bench reported.

Faesal was among 23 petitioners who had challenged the Centre’s decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370.

Shah Faesal’s decision to withdraw the petition comes months after he was taken back into the Indian Administrative Service in April this year and appointed Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Culture.

Faesal resigned from service in protest in 2019 to float his own political party in Jammu and Kashmir. However, his resignation had never been accepted by the government and he withdrew it later. (AGENCIES)

