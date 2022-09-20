BJP slams Mehbooba Mufti’s ‘Hindutva’ agenda remark, says PDP leader wants to make everything controversial

JAMMU, Sept 20: After former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti accused the central government of spreading the BJP’s “Hindutva” agenda, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former J-K Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta slammed the PDP leader for making everything controversial. Calling out Mufti’s remarks, Gupta said that “may the PDP leader be blessed with good thoughts”.

“Mehbooba Mufti tries to make everything controversial. She has been trying to mislead the public regarding the bhajan ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’ being sung in a school in Kashmir,” Gupta said. He further slammed Mufti and said,” The bhajan also has ‘Ishwar Allah tero naam, sabko sanmati de bhagwaan’. May Mehbooba Mufti get this sanmati.”

His remarks came after the PDP leader on a micro-blogging site shared a video from a school in the valley. The school is located in Kulgam where the teachers can be seen singing a bhajan while the students join the tune and wave their hands. Taking to Twitter, she slammed the government and wrote, “Jailing religious scholars, shutting down Jama Masjid and directing school kids here to sing Hindu hymns exposes the real Hindutva agenda of Government of India in Kashmir. Refusing these rabid dictates invites PSA and UAPA. It is the cost that we are paying for this so-called ‘Badalta J&K’.” (Agencies)