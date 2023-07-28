Monsoon Session, Day 7 | Stormy Sessions Likely Again Over Manipur, No-Confidence Motion

New Delhi, July 28: The ruckus and war of words between the Treasury and Opposition over the prevailing situation in violence-scarred Manipur may stall proceedings in both Houses of the Parliament, as they reconvene for the seventh day of the ongoing Monsoon Session on Friday.

Members of the grand Opposition alliance, I.N.D.I.A, have been adamant on the demand that all listed businesses in both Houses be aside for a discussion on the Manipur situation.

They have also been insisting on a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the prevailing state of affairs in the Northeast state.

The Opposition members on Friday are also likely to push for the demand that the Lok Sabha Speaker set a date for voting on the no-confidence motion against the Centre filed earlier.

The motion, on behalf of the Opposition alliance, was tabled earlier by Congress Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi.

Both Houses saw stormy scenes as the Treasury and the Opposition traded barbs during a discussion on the motion on Thursday.

Further, on Thursday, most of the Opposition members arrived in the Parliament dressed in black as a mark of protest against the alleged denial of a discussion on Manipur and the postponement of a debate on the no-confidence motion.

Rajya Sabha on Thursday witnessed noisy scenes almost from the beginning of the proceedings. Opposition party members raised slogans over their demand for a discussion on Manipur under Rule 287.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who made a statement on ‘Latest Developments in Foreign Policy’, faced constant interruptions as Opposition members continued raising slogans.

Members in the Treasury benches countered them briefly by raising ‘Modi, Modi’ slogans.

Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal, on the symbolic protest by Opposition members wearing black clothes, said, “The members, who are wearing black clothes, can’t understand the increasing power and prestige of the country. Their future is black.”

“It is unfortunate that politics is being done even on such a serious matter. This is a matter of India’s honour, a matter of India’s emerging image before the world…I think that the people who are wearing black clothes can’t understand the increasing power of the country….Their present, past and future are black. But we hope there will be light in their life too…,” he said.

The Chairman adjourned the House till 12 noon amid noisy scenes.

When the House reassembled, the Chair asked the Leader of the Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, to make his remarks.

However, the members from the Treasury benches raised slogans over the black clothes worn by the Opposition MPs.

Objecting to the protest directed at him from the ruling benches, Kharge remonstrated, saying, “The government itself is obstructing.”

The Chair adjourned the House till 2 pm amid the ruckus.

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the absence of Opposition party members who staged a walk out over Manipur violence issue, after the House resumed at 2 pm.

In Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla took up the Question Hour but opposition members raised their demands relating to Manipur. The Speaker had on Wednesday admitted the no-confidence motion moved by opposition members.

The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023, as reported by Joint Committee, was passed in Lok Sabha on Thursday after the House resumed at 3 pm amid Opposition sloganeering over the Manipur issue.

However, both Houses were later adjourned for the day on Thursday.

Meanwhile, ahead of the beginning of the seventh day of the Monsoon Session, several Opposition leaders moved notices in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, seeking a debate on the Manipur issue.

In Lok Sabha, Congress MP Manickam Tagore moved Adjournment Motion Notice demanding a discussion on the Manipur situation.

In the Upper House, RJP MP Manoj Kumar Jha moved Suspension of Business Notices under Rule 267, requesting the Chairman to suspend all other business listed for the day, including the Zero Hour as well as Question Hour, for a discussion on the state of affairs in the violence-hit state.

The Rajya Sabha will convene on Friday with the members extending birthday greetings to BJP MP Dineshchandra Jemalbhai Anavadiya.

Apart from this, twentieth report on ‘Measures undertaken to secure representation of OBCs in employment and for their welfare in Madras Fertilizers Limited (MFL), Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) and Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT)’ pertaining to Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers (Department of Fertilizers); and twenty-first Report on ‘Measures undertaken to secure representation of OBCs in employment and for their welfare in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC)’ pertaining to Ministry Labour and Employment are also likely to be tabled in the Upper House.

Apna Dal MP Anupriya Singh Patel is scheduled to make a statement on the status of implementation of recommendations/observations contained in the 174th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce on Demands for Grants (2022-23) (Demand No. 10) pertaining to the Department of Commerce, Ministry Commerce and Industry. (Agencies)