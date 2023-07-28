Three Amarnath Pilgrims Injured In Ramban Road Accident

JAMMU, Jul 28: Three Amarnath pilgrims were injured on Friday morning in a road accident at Ramsoo in Ramban district, an official said.

An official said that a yatra vehicle bearing registration number (JK02BU-4095) skidded off the road at Gangroo, Ramsoo resulting injuries to three pilgrims.

They have been identified as Adarsh Kumar, Manju Sharma and Ankush Sharma all from Jammu district.

He said all the injured have been shifted to Primary Health Centre Ramsoo for treatment. (KNO)