Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by Saturday: IMD

NEW DELHI: The South-West Monsoon is expected to reach Kerala’s coast on Saturday, the Meteorological Department said on Friday.

As per the Met office, there is a high probability of the South-West Monsoon hitting Kerala by Saturday, as a light trough has built up in the sea along the west coast and likely to remain there.

”In view of these favourable conditions, south-west monsoon is to reach Kerala in the next 24 hours”, said the weatherman.

The met office has also said that in the next 48 hours favourable conditions are likely to prevail for monsoon to reach some parts of the north-eastern states too. (AGENCIES)