Kiren Rijiju backs MS Dhoni

NEW DELHI: Newly-appointed Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday came in support of former Indian skipper MS Dhoni over ‘Balidaan Badge’ on his wicket-keeping gloves row, asking the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to stand with ‘Mahi’.

“I am hopeful that BCCI will take up this matter with the ICC. Dhoni’s identity is the country’s identity, Army’s pride and it is not about politics. So, BCCI should stand with Dhoni,” he told reporters.

He also made it clear that the Government does not intervene in sports-related issues, as these sports bodies are independent and autonomous.

“I would like to say very clearly that the government does not intervene in the affairs of the sports bodies. BCCI or any sports federation, they are autonomous and they run their affairs independently,” he added. (AGENCIES)